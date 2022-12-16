Tennis Legend Boris Becker Released After Eight Months in Prison: Report

Boris Becker Qualifies for Automatic Deportation

Becker qualifies for automatic deportation as a foreign national who does not have British citizenship and received a custodial sentence of more than 12 months.

The German has lived in the UK since 2012, having retired from playing in 1999. He won six Grand Slam singles titles, including three at Wimbledon, during his 15-year career. He was declared bankrupt in June 2017 over an unpaid loan of more than 3m pounds on his estate in Mallorca, Spain.

Becker went on trial earlier this year having been accused of hiding millions of pounds worth of assets to avoid paying his debts. He was ultimately found guilty of four charges relating to his bankruptcy but was acquitted of a further 20.