AITA & Bopanna at Loggerheads About Tokyo Olympics Participation

It had been reported that the AITA had paired Bopanna with Sumit Nagal in the men's doubles competition at the Olympics by withdrawing Divij Sharan's nomination.

The AITA had thought of pairing the two since Nagal had already qualified for the singles event and was bound for Tokyo.

However, as Bopanna said the ITF had not accepted the change.

India's Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza also criticised AITA and tweeted, "Whaaattt???If this is true then it's absolutely ridiculous and shameful..by this it also means that we have sacrificed a very good shot at a medal in the mixed doubles if you and I would have played as planned. We were both told that you and Sumit's names have been given," Sania said in a tweet.