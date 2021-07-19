Sania Mirza And Ankita Raina Depart For Tokyo Olympics

Sania will be participating in her fourth Olympics and is set to become the first female athlete to represent India in four editions of the big event. Her partner, Ankita Raina, will be making her debut in Tokyo with the games getting underway on 23 July.

Before the duo left for Tokyo, they had their final training session at the Sania Mirza Tennis academy on Sunday.

Sania Mirza who had a ranking of No.9 was allowed to pick her own partner for the Olympic games and she chose Ankita Raina who has a doubles rank of 95.