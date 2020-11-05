Watch: Virat Kohli Gets Cake-Faced Celebrating Birthday With RCB

Indian cricket team and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper celebrated his birthday and got his face smothered by cake as he turned 32 on 5 November. In a special video made by the social media team, RCB teammates and its support staff can be seen wishing the charismatic batsman for his birthday, along with heartfelt messages for what’s to come in his life personally and professionally. Kohli then cut and shared the cake with the actor and his wife Anushka Sharma. However, as is the tradition of celebrating birthdays in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kohli was also made the victim of the cake-faced celebrations. His teammates Navdeep Saini, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal were the chief contributors.

Virat Kohli being pasted by cake in the face by his RCB teammates.

As the wishes poured in, the video messages also followed for the right-hand batsman. AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch and others wished him their best for Virat and hoped that they can bring home an IPL trophy this year for him. Parthiv Patel and Chris Morris also wished Kohli and Anushka as the couple is expecting their first child in January 2021. Coaches Simon Katich and Mike Hesson remembered their best times with him saying that they have enjoyed working with him at RCB in their attempt to win the first trophy for the franchise. They wished him for his good health and loads of runs in the years to come. The Indian players Mohammed Siraj, Chahal, and Shivam thanked Kohli for his role in their growth as cricketers and wished their best for the times ahead. Finally, the cake-cutting ceremony got into action and the familiar faces and images followed.

Virat and Anushka at the birthday celebration

RCB ,after seven wins, qualified for the playoffs at No 4 position and have to win three games to win the elusive IPL trophy.