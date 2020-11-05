Kohli Turns 32, Shastri, Yuvraj & Others Extend Wishes on Twitter

India captain Virat Kohli turned 32 on Thursday, (November 5) and on the occasion, his teammates, current and former, along with fans took to social media to leave him their wishes.
Former India cricketers VVS Laxman and Suresh Raina, along with India wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha and fast bowler Mohammed Shami were among the first ones to extend their wishes to Kohli.
Kohli, who is currently in UAE for IPL 2020, will lead out the Royal Challengers Bangalore on November 6 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Eliminator.
India head coach Ravi Shastri, who along with Kohli has produced some wonderful results for India, including reaching the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup, put out an expressive tweet for the Indian skipper.
“To someone that has set the bar in fitness standards and work ethics at an all-time high and achieved greatness at such a young age. Wishing you a very happy birthday. God bless. @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayVirat,” Shastri tweeted.
This year is all the more special for the Indian captain as he will become a father in January.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: 05 Nov 2020,11:10 AM IST