Kohli Turns 32, Shastri, Yuvraj & Others Extend Wishes on Twitter

India captain Virat Kohli turned 32 on Thursday, (November 5) and on the occasion, his teammates, current and former, along with fans took to social media to leave him their wishes.

Former India cricketers VVS Laxman and Suresh Raina, along with India wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha and fast bowler Mohammed Shami were among the first ones to extend their wishes to Kohli.

Kohli, who is currently in UAE for IPL 2020, will lead out the Royal Challengers Bangalore on November 6 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Eliminator.