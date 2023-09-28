From Carrying Guns for Militants to a Boxing Legend: Story of Sarita Devi

''I think, I didn’t get that much love and respect from Indian sports fans that I truly deserve'', said Laishram Sarita Devi.

If you watch the news, enjoy sports, then you're aware of her boxing career. She is India's first Indian professional woman boxer, She won her first gold at 2006 World Championship, 8 times Asian Championships Medalist, got banned for refusing to receive her bronze medal at the 2014 Asian games.

She is a boxer who played for India for 21 years. She is a homegrown hero.