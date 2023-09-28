From Carrying Guns for Militants to a Boxing Legend: Story of Sarita Devi

Laishram Sarita Devi from Manipur is a Homegrown Hero.
(Photo: The Quint/Aroop Mishra)
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma Reporter & Camera: Borun Thokchom
''I think, I didn’t get that much love and respect from Indian sports fans that I truly deserve'', said Laishram Sarita Devi.
If you watch the news, enjoy sports, then you're aware of her boxing career. She is India's first Indian professional woman boxer, She won her first gold at 2006 World Championship, 8 times Asian Championships Medalist, got banned for refusing to receive her bronze medal at the 2014 Asian games.
She is a boxer who played for India for 21 years. She is a homegrown hero.
Sarita Devi at world boxing championship.
Sarita's parents' house was located at the foothill, 3kms away from Thoubal town in Manipur. Those days, a large number of militants would frequently come to take shelter in her house.
Besides taekwondo, Sarita also practiced Kung Fu and took part in local tournaments. Her Kung Fu teacher, Sir Ibotombi from Thoubal Athokpan, was like a father figure and he introduced her to boxing.
A time when women's boxing was just introduced.
Sarita Devi started her boxing career in 2001, almost two decades ago. It was a time when the racial discourse in India was not as 'woke'.
In 2017, Sarita devi opened a boxing academy in her village Mayang in Imphal. Although, she failed to reach the Olympics, she wants to now produce an Olympic medalist in the future from her academy.
Sarita feels it is her moral responsibility to guide the future sports persons of the state.
Sarita Devi's boxing academy in Mayang, Imphal.
Training session at Sarita's academy.
At a time when there was no support or incentives provided to a sports person attending a national or international event, or any academy sponsoring sports persons, Sarita's mother faced a hard time sending her for training.
Due to the looming financial crisis, the 2005 World Championship was the last chance for Sarita Devi to continue boxing. Winning the bronze was a huge turning point for her and her family.
The Manipur government offered her a job in the state police department which enabled Sarita to help her family and continue boxing.
It is a fact that Northeast is a powerhouse of sports, it is part of their culture and Sarita Devi is dedicated to find talent and produce more sportspersons from her state.
In our special series, 'Homegrown Heroes,' The Quint brings you the extraordinary sports stars from the Northeast. Get ready to delve into such untold stories from India's Northeast. Uncover their real selves – and forge a deeper connection with these remarkable individuals.
