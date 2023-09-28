Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Roshibina Gets Silver, Shooters Bag Gold Early

Shooting: Yet another medal in shooting and it is a gold!

With a combined score of 1734, the Indian team of Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema defeated China to clinch the first gold of the day. What a comeback this; a few minutes ago, they didn't even appear to have a chance of making it to the individual final, but now things have flipped around, with two of the shooters easily making it.

Arjun (578) and Sarabjot (580) finished fifth and eighth, respectively, and have advanced to the individual final event which will take place at 9:00am IST.