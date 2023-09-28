Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Asian games  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Roshibina Gets Silver, Shooters Bag Gold Early

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Roshibina Gets Silver, Shooters Bag Gold Early

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates: Shooting trio added a gold and Roshibina Devi brought a silver in wushu final.
The Quint
Asian Games
Updated:

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates from Hangzhou

|

The Quint/PTI

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates from Hangzhou</p></div>

  • Another shooting gold to start Day 5 for India as Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal and Arjun Singh Cheema win the 10m Air Pistol team gold.

  • Arjun and Sarabjot have also advanced to the individual final which will start at 9AM IST.

  • Earlier, Roshibina Devi opened India's medal account on Day 5, winning a silver in the 60kg wushu event.

  • With a total of 23 medals so far, India is currently placed seventh in the medals tally.

  • Click here for Day 5 schedule.

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates Day 5: Loss For Beckham

Cycling: David Beckham has been defeated by Kaiya Ota of Japan in heat 2 of the men's sprint quarterfinal.

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates Day 5: Another Gold!

Shooting: Yet another medal in shooting and it is a gold!

With a combined score of 1734, the Indian team of Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema defeated China to clinch the first gold of the day. What a comeback this; a few minutes ago, they didn't even appear to have a chance of making it to the individual final, but now things have flipped around, with two of the shooters easily making it.

Arjun (578) and Sarabjot (580) finished fifth and eighth, respectively, and have advanced to the individual final event which will take place at 9:00am IST.

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates Day 5: India On Top

Shooting: With a total score of 1734-50x after 6 series, the trio of Arjun, Sarabjot and Shiva are sitting at the top of the standings in the men’s 10m air pistol team event.

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates Day 5: Badminton Update

Ashmita Chaliha has defeated Kherlen with a score of 21-2, 21-3 as. 18-year-old Anupama Upadhyaya, too, has thumped her opponent K Baatar with a score of 21-0, 21-2.

India have cruised to the quarterfinals as they have defeated Mongolia 3-0 in the opener.

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates Day 5: Series 4

Shooting, Scores after series 4:

Arjun Cheema: 96, Rank 8th

Sarabjot Singh: 98 Rank 12th

Shiva Narwal: 99

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates Day 5: Silver For Roshibini

Wushu: The second round, too, has come to an end and it goes to Wu again. And that would be it. Roshibini gets a silver medal as she is defeated by Wu in both the rounds.

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates Day 5: Roshibini Devi In Action

Wushu: India's Roshibini Devi is up against Chinese counterpart Wu Xiawei in women's 60 kg final. After first round, the Chinese has taken a 1-0 lead.

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates Day 5: Series 3

Shooting, Scores after series 3:

Sarabjot Singh: 97, Rank 21st

Arjun Cheema: 97, Rank 6th

Shiva Narwal: 97, Rank 27th

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates Day 5: PV Sindhu Win

Badminton: PV Sindhu has defeated her Mongolian opponent Myagmartseren Ganbaatar 21-2, 21-3 in the Round of 16 match. Indian has taken a 1-0 lead over Mongolia in the women's team event.

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates Day 5: Series 2

Shooting, Scores after series 2:

Sarabjot Singh: 76

Arjun Cheema: 96

Shiva Narwal: 96

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates Day 5: Series 1

Shooting: The Indian trio of are competing in 10m Air Pistol Team Men and here's what their score looks like after completion of the first series:

Sarabjot Singh: 95

Arjun Cheema: 97

Shiva Narwal: 92

They are currently placed 8th in the standings.

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates Day 5: PV Sindhu In Action

Badminton: Shuttler PV Sindhu is in action against her Mongolian counterpart Myagmartseren Ganbaatar in the Round of 16 match.

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates Day 5: Shooting Update

Starting at 6:30 AM, Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema will compete in the individual and team competitions of the Men's 10m Air Pistol event.

Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Ganemat Sekhon will be present at the same time for the skeet mixed team competition.

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates Day 5: A Recap Of Day 2

Check this out to find out what happened on Day 4 of the 19th Asian Games:

Also ReadAsian Games 2023, Day 4 Wrap: India Continues Shooting at Glory, Win 8 Medals

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates Day 5: Shooting Schedule

6:30 am: 10m Air pistol Men's qualification

6:30 am: Skeet Mixed team qualification

9:00 am: 10m Air pistol Men's Final; Medal Match

10:30 am: Skeet Mixed team Final; Medal Match

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates Day 5: Ni Hao! Welcome to our live blog on the Day 4 of the 19th Asian Games at Hanghzhou. Stay tuned for live updates!

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 28 Sep 2023,05:57 AM IST

SCROLL FOR NEXT