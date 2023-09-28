Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Roshibina Gets Silver, Shooters Bag Gold Early

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates from Hangzhou
The Quint/PTI
Another shooting gold to start Day 5 for India as Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal and Arjun Singh Cheema win the 10m Air Pistol team gold.
Arjun and Sarabjot have also advanced to the individual final which will start at 9AM IST.
Earlier, Roshibina Devi opened India's medal account on Day 5, winning a silver in the 60kg wushu event.
With a total of 23 medals so far, India is currently placed seventh in the medals tally.
Click here for Day 5 schedule.
Cycling: David Beckham has been defeated by Kaiya Ota of Japan in heat 2 of the men's sprint quarterfinal.
Shooting: Yet another medal in shooting and it is a gold!
With a combined score of 1734, the Indian team of Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema defeated China to clinch the first gold of the day. What a comeback this; a few minutes ago, they didn't even appear to have a chance of making it to the individual final, but now things have flipped around, with two of the shooters easily making it.
Arjun (578) and Sarabjot (580) finished fifth and eighth, respectively, and have advanced to the individual final event which will take place at 9:00am IST.
Shooting: With a total score of 1734-50x after 6 series, the trio of Arjun, Sarabjot and Shiva are sitting at the top of the standings in the men’s 10m air pistol team event.
Ashmita Chaliha has defeated Kherlen with a score of 21-2, 21-3 as. 18-year-old Anupama Upadhyaya, too, has thumped her opponent K Baatar with a score of 21-0, 21-2.
India have cruised to the quarterfinals as they have defeated Mongolia 3-0 in the opener.
Shooting, Scores after series 4:
Arjun Cheema: 96, Rank 8th
Sarabjot Singh: 98 Rank 12th
Shiva Narwal: 99
Wushu: The second round, too, has come to an end and it goes to Wu again. And that would be it. Roshibini gets a silver medal as she is defeated by Wu in both the rounds.
Wushu: India's Roshibini Devi is up against Chinese counterpart Wu Xiawei in women's 60 kg final. After first round, the Chinese has taken a 1-0 lead.
Shooting, Scores after series 3:
Sarabjot Singh: 97, Rank 21st
Arjun Cheema: 97, Rank 6th
Shiva Narwal: 97, Rank 27th
Badminton: PV Sindhu has defeated her Mongolian opponent Myagmartseren Ganbaatar 21-2, 21-3 in the Round of 16 match. Indian has taken a 1-0 lead over Mongolia in the women's team event.
Shooting, Scores after series 2:
Sarabjot Singh: 76
Arjun Cheema: 96
Shiva Narwal: 96
Shooting: The Indian trio of are competing in 10m Air Pistol Team Men and here's what their score looks like after completion of the first series:
Sarabjot Singh: 95
Arjun Cheema: 97
Shiva Narwal: 92
They are currently placed 8th in the standings.
Badminton: Shuttler PV Sindhu is in action against her Mongolian counterpart Myagmartseren Ganbaatar in the Round of 16 match.
Starting at 6:30 AM, Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema will compete in the individual and team competitions of the Men's 10m Air Pistol event.
Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Ganemat Sekhon will be present at the same time for the skeet mixed team competition.
Check this out to find out what happened on Day 4 of the 19th Asian Games:
6:30 am: 10m Air pistol Men's qualification
6:30 am: Skeet Mixed team qualification
9:00 am: 10m Air pistol Men's Final; Medal Match
10:30 am: Skeet Mixed team Final; Medal Match
Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates Day 5: Ni Hao! Welcome to our live blog on the Day 4 of the 19th Asian Games at Hanghzhou. Stay tuned for live updates!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)