Watch: Virat Kohli Gifts Jersey to Specially-Abled Fan in Mohali

At Mohali, former Indian captain Virat Kohli played his 100th Test match and was felicitated by the Indian team with the team also giving him a guard of honour when he walked out to field on Day 2. The Mohali crowd, which was at 50% capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions, also played their part in cheering on the legend.

After the Test, Kohli won more fans over, when he gifted a specially-abled fan his jersey. Kohli, who was about to board the team bus, gave Dharamveer Pal, who is unofficially known as the 12th man of Team India, his jersey. The fan was understandably over the moon and shared the video on social media.