Video of Siraj Grabbing Kuldeep by the Neck Raises Eyebrows

Although both players are seen in the background as the camera is focused on India coach Ravi Shastri in the short clip, it was enough to capture the attention of fans on Twitter since Friday.

"What did siraj do here to kuldeep," said the Twitter handle of a fan page of India captain Virat Kohli while tweeting the clip from the live broadcast.

Another tweet from the same handle later asked people to not take the video too seriously and that the two are "best friends".

Both Siraj and Kuldeep were not selected for the first Test.