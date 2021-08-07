Watch: Sunil Gavaskar Dances in Celebration After Neeraj's Historic Gold

"Mere Desh Ki Dharti Sona Ugle, Ugle Heeray Moti" is a song from the 1966 film, Upkaar and stars Manoj Kumar.



Neeraj made history by becoming the first Indian to win Gold in track and field at the Olympic Games. He is the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold after Abhinav Bindra in the 2008 Games in Beijing. Chopra's gold was India's 10th in Olympic history. Eight of those have been won by the hockey team, the last of which came in 1980.