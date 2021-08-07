Welcome to the Club: Abhinav Bindra Congratulates Neeraj Chopra

Bindra said that India's first individual gold might have taken over a century to come but the relatively smaller time it took for the second "is a solid indication that we, as a sporting nation, are on the rise."



He said winning gold medal in the Olympics is a very rare feat and asked Chopra to "cherish all the accolades and praises, revel in the memories of the special moments".



"To win gold at the grandest sporting event in the world, which is held once every four years, is in itself so improbable that less than 3% of the 11,707 athletes competing in Tokyo will end up with one. Add to it the weight of expectations from an extremely proud nation starved of Olympic success, and your achievement becomes even more memorable," Bindra said.



He ended his statement with the hope that Chopra will continue to aiming for gold in future. "Going forward, I am confident that you will continue aiming for Gold in all that you do and keep the spirit of Olympism alive no matter where your journey takes you," he added.

(with IANS inputs)