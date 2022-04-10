Watch: Delhi Capitals' Coach Ricky Ponting Bowling to His Son

Ricky Ponting ahead of the game against KKR
Image: IPL
The Delhi Capitals have not had the best time so far in IPL 2022, and will look to fix that in the game against the table toppers KKR on Sunday.
But while Rishabh Pant and co do their thing, another young cricketer is doing his best in preparation for a career in the sport.
Ricky Ponting’s son Fletcher William Ponting was under going a batting session with his father during a team training session.
Against KKR, Rishabh Pant lost the toss and DC were asked to bat first at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.
After winning the toss, Iyer confirmed that Kolkata have retained the playing eleven which won against Mumbai Indians in Pune. "When I came in, touched the surface, it was pretty hard. It has got even grass. I feel in the second innings it would get even better. The boys have been doing really well, important we maintain the consistency. To captain such an amazing bunch is really good."
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed replaces tearaway quick Anrich Nortje in just the lone change to the playing eleven from their loss to Lucknow Super Giants.
"Don't mind batting first on this wicket. Wicket is absolutely looking very nice. Gets frustrating when you lose close matches but have to learn from your mistakes and keep moving. Definitely a big relief for the bowlers that there is no dew."
