IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav's Unbeaten 68 Guides Mumbai to 151/6 vs RCB

In the tenth over, Kishan tried to ramp a short ball from Deep and was caught at deep third man running to his right. Tilak Varma ran straightaway after tapping the ball through off-side. But Glenn Maxwell fired a sharp under-arm throw, diving from short cover to catch Varma short of his crease.

Hasaranga got his second wicket when he slipped in a googly sharply turning in to trap Kieron Pollard plumb lbw for a golden duck. Pollard went for the review but couldn't change the decision as the umpire's call showed the ball hitting the top of bails.

Yadav found boundaries with drive on the up and cut through point. But wickets tumbled from another end as Ramandeep Singh poked at slower outside off delivery from Patel and took a feather edge behind to keeper for a low catch.

Yadav continued to strike boundaries, lofting inside-out for a six over extra-cover off Shahbaz Ahmed, followed by a paddle sweep through short fine leg for four. He took a four off Siraj with a whip through mid-wicket and slow-swept Hasaranga for a six over deep mid-wicket.

After surviving an lbw appeal off Patel, Yadav and Unadkat took a boundary each as 13 runs came off the 18th over. Siraj came under more thrashing from Yadav as the right-hander slammed sixes over extra cover, deep square leg and the third man to take 23 runs off 19th over. Yadav finished off the innings with a six clubbed over long-on to take Mumbai past 150.