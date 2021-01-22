Watch: Best Ever Series Win: Pakistani Anchor Praises Indian Team

India’s win at the Gabba against Australia in the fourth and final Test match of the series was a performance that will be talked about for generations. A depleted and much changed Indian team did not give in against the hostile Australians and broke Australia's unbeaten run at their fortress.
The Ajinkya Rahane led side earned plenty of praise from all quarters as they retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in sensational style. Even Pakistan’s media and former players were effusive in their praise of the Indian team.
In a video that has been doing rounds of Twitter, 24/7 Urdu News anchor Babar Hayat can be seen heaping praises on the bruised, resilient India for overcoming the countless obstacles of injuries, racist jibes, and Virat Kohli's early exit from the Test series against Australia.
Hayat lauded youngsters Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and his segment soon went viral on social media with fans from India expressing their gratitude towards the Pakistani anchor.
Left-arm fast bowler and considered the legend of the game Wasim Akram tweeted, "Incredible Test & series win for India have not seen a bold, brave & boisterous Asian team on a tougher tour of Australia. No adversity could stop them, frontline players injured, & won after a remarkable turn around from the depths of 36 all out, inspiring for others.kudos India"
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined