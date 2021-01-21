IPL Retentions, Smith’s Future, Raina at CSK & KXIP’s Big Punt

What does Steve Smith’s release from Rajasthan Royals mean for the Aussie? Suresh Raina gets another season at CSK. Sanju Samson is now IPL captain and there’s no room for Glenn Maxwell at KXIP.

A total of 9 Aussies were released by their teams including their T20 Captain Aaron Finch as the 8 franchises announced their list of players released and retained ahead of the 2021 IPL auction.

Watch as I break down the retention list the big announcements as the 2021 IPL countdown officially kicks-off. Next month the BCCI will announce the full list of the players enrolled for the auction before the big event that’s supposed to take place on 11 February.