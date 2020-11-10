Twitter Reacts as Pant Smashes His 1st Fifty of IPL 2020 in Final

Delhi Capitals’ (DC) wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant finally came to the party in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he smashed his first fifty in the Final against the Mumbai Indians.
Delhi were 22/3 in 3.3 overs when Pant arrived at the crease. He took his time initially before he started going for his shots. He found an able partner in Shreyas Iyer as well to rebuild DC’s innings.
He smashed 4 fours and 2 sixes and went on to score 56 (38), which went a long way in ensuring DC made a comeback after losing 3 wickets in the powerplay itself.
After struggling for runs and timing for the majority of the tournament, this was a much-needed innings by Pant for his team and his own self-confidence as well. He was striking at less than 120 strike rate before this game in this season and scored at 147 on Tuesday.
Netizens commended Pant for standing up for his team on the big day. The users on Twitter also were of a view that very few batsmen look as dominating as Pant when they play like that.
Here are some of the reactions:
