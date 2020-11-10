Pant & Iyer’s Fifties Help Delhi Post 156/7 After Poor Start v MI

Trent Boult started the IPL final for Mumbai Indians in the most magical way, picking the wicket of Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis in the very first ball of the match and then sending back Ajinkya Rahane in the third over. Delhi were reduced to 16/2 in 2.4 overs. Jayant Yadav, who was playing in place of Rahul Chahar, then dealt Delhi another major setback picking the wicket of the in-form Shikhar Dhawan on 15. Delhi then were 22/3 in 3.3 overs.

Trent Boult celebrates the wicket of Marcus Stoinis during the final of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals.

Captain Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant then collaborated for a 96-run stand that saw Pant smash a half century before Nathan Coulter-Nile picked his first wicket of the match, sending back the keeper 56. The partnership had done enough to stabalise the innings as the score read 118/4 by the time Pant returned to the dressing room in the 15th over.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant during their 96-run partnership in the final.