Twitterati React as PV Sindhu Loses Semi-Final at Tokyo Olympics

PV Sindhu was defeated 18-21,12-21 by World Number 1 Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Tapei in the Women's badminton semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics.

While the Indian held the lead for much of the first game, Tai just had a reply for every small victory of hers and eventually bagged the first game 21-18. The second game though was fairly one-sided with the second seed taking an early lead and capitalising on it with ease to enter the gold medal match.

While Sindhu won't be able to make her second appearance in a gold medal match, she'll still be able to challenge for Bronze when she goes up against He Bing Jiao on 1st August in the women's bronze medal match.

