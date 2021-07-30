"Go For Gold," Twitter Celebrates Lovlina's Victory In The Quarter-Final

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has qualified for the semi-final of the women's welterweight category and assured India of its second medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

She won the quarter-final by a split decision of 4:1 against Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin.

Indian fans had to wait for long for the second medal at the Games after Mirabai Chanu opened the country's tally on Day 1.

Congratulatory wishes poured in for the Indian pugilist post her win as she entered the semi-final. She will face world number one Busenaz Surmeneli on 4 August.

Fans took to Twitter to express their joy. Here is a glance through some of the best tweets.