T20 World Cup 2022: Irfan Pathan Responds to Pakistan PM’s Dig at Indian Team

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan hit back at Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, for taking a dig at the Indian team on Twitter. Responding to the jibe, Pathan accused Sharif of seeking happiness from India’s failures instead the success of his own nation.

What is the story here?

India took on England for a semi-final match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, 10 November. After scoring 168 runs whilst batting first, India could not turn up with the ball as the Three Lions secured a 10-wicket defeat. Following India’s defeat, Shehbaz Sharif took a dig at Rohit Sharma’s team by tweeting “So, this Sunday, it’s: 152/0 vs 170/0.”