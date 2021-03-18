Pacer T Natarajan Joins India T20I Squad in Ahmedabad 

In what is some good news for Indian cricket fans, left arm pacer T Natarajan has joined the squad for the remaining T20Is against England in Ahmedabad. Captain Virat Kohli will no doubt be delighted with Natarajan’s return to squad as the bowling has taken a bit of a hammering in the T20I series against England and India would love the variety and yorkers of the left-armer.
Natarajan had been recovering from a shoulder niggle at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.
There hasn’t yet been any official communication about Natarajan’s joining the team ahead of the 4th T20I.
The Tamil Nadu man, who missed the first 3 T20Is, posted a picture on his Instagram account’s story with Washington Sundar, saying “Great to be back with Indian team.” The bowler posted the photo hours before the 4th T20I, which is a must for India, with the series locked at 2-1.
Natarajan, who is the only left-arm fast bowler picked by the Indian selectors in the 19-man squad for England series, saw his life take a fairy-tale turn from IPL 2020, where he made an impact for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Natarajan was picked as a net bowler for the Australia tour but made his debut for India in all three formats and was part of the historic Test series win.
Published: 18 Mar 2021,05:49 PM IST