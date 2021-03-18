4th T20I: Archer Picks 4 Wickets; India 179/8

England captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss again and asked India to bat first in the fourth T20I in Ahmedabad. England are playing the same XI as the third T20I whereas India have made two changes. Virat Kohli said India would have possibly batted first too if he had won the toss.

Rohit Sharma started the game with a first ball six off Adil Rashid before KL Rahul got off the mark in that over. A more assured looking Rahul then rounded off the second over bowled by Jofra Archer with a crisp backfoot punch through point for a boundary. However, England found a breakthrough in the 4th over when Rohit was caught and bowled by Archer off a slower one for 12.

That’s when Suryakumar Yadav took charge, picking up the first delivery he faced in international cricket from his hips and into the stands off Archer. The debutant played a few more exquisite shots through the rest of the powerplay as Rahul continued to play himself in at the other. India finished the powerplay with the score on 45/1.

The new man continued to attack at his end and kept the scoreboard moving at good pace but Rahul, who looked more assured today, could not carry on beyond 14 as he was caught by Archer of Ben Stokes.

Captain Virat Kohli joined Suryakumar Yadav in the middle but made the long walk back soon after as Adil Rashid bamboozled him with a googly. Kohli was stumped for 1.

Suryakumar kept going on his merry ways and completed a 28-ball 50 in the 12th over. India, with Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar in the middle, reached the 100-run mark in the 13th over.

Suryakumar welcomed Sam Curran with a sweep from outside off stump and over fine leg for 6 before being dismissed for 57 when Dawid Malan took a contentious catch off the next ball.

Suryakumar, who played a some exquisite shots, smashed 6 boundaries and 3 sixes. Malan, as per replays. seemed to have grassed the catch but a lack of conclusive evidence meant the on-field umpires decision of out stood.