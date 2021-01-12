Surgery Completed, Will Return With a Bang: Ravindra Jadeja

"Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on Day 3 of the third Border-Gavaskar Test that concluded on Monday (in Sydney). He later went for scans and the results have shown that he has dislocated his thumb," said a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday evening.

"Jadeja will not be available for the fourth and final Test against Australia to be held in Brisbane from January 15-19 at the Gabba," it added.

The 32-year-old had scalped four wickets in Australia's first innings and scored 28 not out in Sydney. He did not bowl in the second innings and was not required to bat a second time around as the third Test ended in a draw.

"The all-rounder will now consult a hand specialist in Sydney before he returns to India. He will then head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury," said the BCCI.

The four-Test series is currently tied at 1-1 after the completion of first three matches.