Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of 4th Test Against Australia: Report

Bumrah has taken 11 wickets at an average of 29.36 in the three Tests so far.

The pacer was seen to be informing the physio of the injury during the Sydney Test and even went off the field for treatment.

He bowled 25 overs in all, in a total of 87 overs that India sent down before Australia declared.

Bumrah has had the most workload among fast bowlers among both sides, bowling 117.4 overs across the six innings so far in the Tests.

The BCCI has not yet sent out an official press release.

Hours after the Sydney Test however, the BCCI confirmed that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out too due to a dislocated thumb.

Earlier on the tour, India were dealt body blows with injuries to Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami, with Ishant Sharma already ruled out of the tour with an injury from the IPL.

If Bumrah cannot recover in time for the Brisbane Test, India’s pace attack will wear a very depleted look with Mohammed Siraj, the spearhead, along side Navdeep Saini. One of Shardul Thakur or T Natarajan is likely to get the nod as the third pacer. India’ also have another pacer in reserve in the young Kartik Tyagi, who has been used as a net bowler apart from the first warm-up game which he played.