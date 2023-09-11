Sunil Chhetri & His Wife Announces the Name of Their Newborn Son

Captain of the Indian men’s football team, Sunil Chhetri announced the name of his newborn son in a social media post on Sunday, 10 August. Chhetri and his wife Sonam Bhattacharjee, who became parents on 30 August, named their son ‘Dhruv’, whilst opening up on the complications they had faced during this journey.

“On August 30th, we were blessed with our guiding star. This is the single-most important part of everything we’ll ever narrate. But this wasn’t easy. Every time we thought we were there, turned out we still had to keep going. And then a little more. We did well to never run out of faith in our hearts. It was the unshakeable kind,” he wrote.

“Eventually, our desire to be parents beat every adversary, every hurdle. We know a thing or two about winning. We’re here now, the three of us. We’ve taken our time with this. But the day we named him seemed like a good one to make introductions. World, this is our son, DHRUV,” Chhetri’s post further read.