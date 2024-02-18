Netizens Applaud Indian Women as They Claim Maiden Badminton Asia C’Ships Gold

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Netizens Applaud Indian Women as They Claim Maiden Badminton Asia C’Ships Gold

Indian women's badminton team clinched their maiden Badminton Asia Championships gold after beating Thailand 3-2
Nandini Rikhee
Sports Buzz
Published:

Indian women's team received praises after claiming the maiden Badminton Asia Championships gold 

photo: BAI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian women's team received praises after claiming the maiden Badminton Asia Championships gold&nbsp;</p></div>
Indian women's team created history on Saturday by clinching their maiden Badminton Asia Championships title. The women's squad defeated Thailand by 3-2 in the final being held at Shah Alam, Malaysia to emerge as the champions of the 2024 season.

The game started with two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu taking on Thailand's Supanida Katethong and beating her in straight games in the women's singles clash. The doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand then went on to record a win against Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Pra Jongjai by 21-16, 18-21, 12-16 to extend India's lead to 2-0.

India then faced two consecutive blows as the women's singles shuttler Ashmita Chaliha and doubles pair of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra, lost their matches, resulting in Thailand even the score 2-2, with India.

The final, thus went on to the decider, with the inexperienced Anmol Kharb taking on Pornpicha Choeikeewong. However, the national champion showed immense grit and impressed everyone by putting on a great show to beat her Thai opponent and help India emerge victorious in the final match and grab their maiden title.

Fans, all over social media, are proud of what the women did and are applauding them for achieving this historic feat.

