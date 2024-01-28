Explained: How Can Indian Badminton Players Qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics?

In the realm of Indian badminton, 2023 brought a mix big of results. The male players, particularly the dynamic duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, made waves by breaking records and securing titles. On the other hand, senior women's singles player P.V. Sindhu faced challenges upon returning from injury breaks.

Additionally, the previous year marked the remarkable ascent of the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto who are currently ranked 20th in the world, while World No. 9 HS Prannoy also found his groove once again.

With the 2024 badminton season having already begun in the second week of January with the Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur, the momentum towards the 2024 Paris Olympics gains traction.

Here’s everything you need to know about the qualification process for the 2024 Paris Olympics: