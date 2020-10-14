T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Chennai Finally Show Missing ‘Spark’

Ayaz Memon and I talk about Chennai's 20-run victory over Hyderabad on Tuesday night in Dubai.

On Episode 29 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I talk about Chennai’s 20-run victory over Hyderabad on Tuesday night in Dubai. Chennai had come into the match on the back of two successive defeats but put up a solid all-round show to finally move up the league table. After scoring 167/6 in their 20 overs, Dhoni’s team restricted Warner’s to 147/8 despite some late fightback by Kane Williamson who scored 57. Both teams now have 6 points from 8 games but Hyderabad are placed higher in the standings due to a better run rate.

