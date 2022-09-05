‘Don’t Humiliate’: Mohammad Hafeez Urges Indian Fans To Support Arshdeep Singh

Young Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh found himself at the receiving end of social media trolls and criticism when Pakistan defeated India by 5 wickets in a Super Four match of Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, 4 September.

While the 23-year-old did an impressive job with the ball, conceding only 27 runs in 3.5 overs, he dropped a catch in the 18th over which many considered as the turning point of the match. Trying to hit a six off Ravi Bishnoi’s bowling, Ali skied the ball and found Arshdeep under it. The bowler from Chandigarh, however, spilled the catch.