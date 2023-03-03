Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kiara, Kriti & AP Dhillon to Perform at WPL Opening Ceremony on Saturday

Kiara, Kriti & AP Dhillon to Perform at WPL Opening Ceremony on Saturday

The WPL opening ceremony will start at 5:30pm IST on 4 March, 2023.
(Photo: BCCI)

It's been years in the making but the BCCI's Women's Premier League finally gets underway on Saturday as women's T20 cricket takes centrestage in Mumbai over the next few weeks.

The opening match of the debut season of the 5-team tournament will see Gujarat Giants taking on Mumbai Indians at Mumbai's DY Patil, starting 7:30pm IST.

However, the board has lined-up a star-studded show to open the tournament, with a one and a half hour performance by some of the biggest names in Bollywood and the music industry.

Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and AP Dhillon will all be performing on Saturday evening, according to a post shared on the WPL's social media handles.

The tickets that were put on sale on an online portal have since been sold out.

The Mumbai Indians franchise is being led by Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur while Gujarat appointed Aussie Beth Mooney their skipper.

"This is a big opportunity for me and I'm looking to take it with both hands. Hopefully I'll be able to deliver my hundred percent. I will give my best in every way," said Harmanpreet about being handed the captaincy while speaking to the media on Thursday.

BCCI has marked the tickets for WPL matches to start at Rs 100, going up to Rs 400. The entry for all women and young girls has been made free.

