IPL 2023: Indian Fans Want Wriddhiman Saha in WTC Final Squad After 20-Ball 50

Gujarat Titans’ wicketkeeper-batter, Wriddhiman Saha was seen at his aggressive best on Sunday, 7 May, as he went all guns blazing against Lucknow Super Giants. In match 51 of IPL 2023, which is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the veteran cricketer recorded his half-century in only 20 deliveries.

Saha made his intent very clear in the first over itself, as he took the attack to Mohsin Khan and struck consecutive boundaries. The next over saw him hitting his first maximum of the game, off Avesh Khan’s bowling, but the onslaught reached a level further in the third over, with the 38-year-old hitting a couple of boundaries, and as many sixes, as Mohsin found himself at the receiving end yet again.