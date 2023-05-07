IPL 2023: Indian Fans Want Wriddhiman Saha in WTC Final Squad After 20-Ball 50

IPL 2023: Wriddhiman Saha scored a 20-ball fifty in the match against Lucknow Super Giants.
(Photo: BCCI)
Gujarat Titans’ wicketkeeper-batter, Wriddhiman Saha was seen at his aggressive best on Sunday, 7 May, as he went all guns blazing against Lucknow Super Giants. In match 51 of IPL 2023, which is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the veteran cricketer recorded his half-century in only 20 deliveries.
Saha made his intent very clear in the first over itself, as he took the attack to Mohsin Khan and struck consecutive boundaries. The next over saw him hitting his first maximum of the game, off Avesh Khan’s bowling, but the onslaught reached a level further in the third over, with the 38-year-old hitting a couple of boundaries, and as many sixes, as Mohsin found himself at the receiving end yet again.
IPL 2023: Wriddhiman Saha scored the fastest fifty by a Gujarat Titans batter.
Saha eventually went on to score 81 runs in 43 deliveries, before losing his wicket to Avesh Khan.
Following this knock, Indian fans on Twitter have raised a case for his selection in the World Test Championship final squad. Whilst the squad has already been announced, with Saha’s Gujarat teammate, KS Bharat making the cut, a slot has been vacated following KL Rahul’s injury.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Saha’s half-century:
