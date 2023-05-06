IPL 2023: Netizens React to Mohammed Siraj's Aggression on the Field

Mohammed Siraj had a heated exchange of words with Phil Salt and David Warner
photo: BCCI
Mohammed Siraj got engaged in yet another heated exchange and this time with Delhi Capitals' openers Phil Salt and David Warner. The incident happened during the second innings of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.
Salt hit Siraj for two sixes and 1 four off the the first 3 deliveries of the fifth over. This wasn’t very pleasant for the pacer who clearly seemed unhappy and didn’t attempt to hide it. The fourth ball was what made things heat up as Siraj bowled a bouncer which climbed over Salt’s head. This upset Siraj even further and he uttered a few words towards Salt after his follow-through and pointed his finger in his direction. Salt's retaliation was to smile in Siraj's direction, but when even then he didn't stop, David Warner went to speak to the Indian bowler.
Mohammed Siraj tries to shush David Warner and Phil Salt
David Warner tries to intervene between Salt and Siraj
DC skipper and Salt’s fellow opener David Warner had to chip in to calm down both the players but it didn’t help as Siraj started arguing with Warner too. The umpire had to enter the scene to put an end to the war of words. While going back to his mark, Siraj could be seen aiming a shushing gesture at Phil Salt. RCB captain Faf Du Plessis took control of the situation and led Siraj away from the umpires to calm the situation down.
