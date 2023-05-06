IPL 2023: Netizens React to Mohammed Siraj's Aggression on the Field

Mohammed Siraj got engaged in yet another heated exchange and this time with Delhi Capitals' openers Phil Salt and David Warner. The incident happened during the second innings of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Salt hit Siraj for two sixes and 1 four off the the first 3 deliveries of the fifth over. This wasn’t very pleasant for the pacer who clearly seemed unhappy and didn’t attempt to hide it. The fourth ball was what made things heat up as Siraj bowled a bouncer which climbed over Salt’s head. This upset Siraj even further and he uttered a few words towards Salt after his follow-through and pointed his finger in his direction. Salt's retaliation was to smile in Siraj's direction, but when even then he didn't stop, David Warner went to speak to the Indian bowler.