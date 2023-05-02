'If You Can Give It, You Gotta Take It,' Says Virat After Showdown With Gambhir

About the match, Virat says "It was a really important win on the road. It's a very sweet win for many reasons, most importantly for the kind of character we showed defending that total. I think everyone had the belief that we can do it and we ended up on the winning side which is really great."

"The win was great and the fact that we got more support than the home crowd is an unbelievable feeling, it tells you all about how much we are liked as a team and how people come out and back us," he added.

RCB will now play their next match on Saturday in New Delhi and will look to continue the momentum and strengthen their position for the playoff race of IPL 2023.