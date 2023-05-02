IPL 2023: Kohli & Gambhir Involved in Heated Argument, Netizens React on Twitter

On the JioCinema broadcast, Gambhir and Virat can at first be seen shaking hands at the end of the game. However, a little while later, Virat can be seen thumping his chest at the crowd following which Lucknow’s Kyle Mayers approaches him and the two can be seen having a conversation when Gambhir enters the frame and holds Mayers’ hand and takes him away.

The pair walk 10 steps away when Virat continues to call out to them following which Gambhir turns and starts to walk back in Virat’s direction. At this point Lucknow captain KL Rahul comes in between and tries to pull Gambhir back as Virat continues to walk towards Gambhir, gesturing for him to come to him.

It comes to a point where Virat and Gambhir are seen face to face having a heated discussion, with players from both teams surrounding them, as Amit Mishra steps in and asks Virat to walk away. Faf du Plessis too pulls Virat away, finally drawing an end to the heated showdown.

In another clip from before this incident, Aghanistan’s Naveen ul Haq can be seen in a heated conversation with Virat before Glenn Maxwell intervenes and stops the Lucknow bowler.