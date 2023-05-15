IPL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Become 1st Team to Qualify for Playoffs, SRH Out

Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs
photo: BCCI
Sunrisers Hyderabad have been knocked out of IPL 2023 playoffs race as they lost to Gujarat Titans on Monday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium. A target of 189 runs was posted by Gujarat which Hyderabad failed to chase as they could only score 154/9.
With the 34-run victory, Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans become the first team to qualify for the playoffs while the defeat means Hyderabad are out of the race for the playoffs as they have only 8 points, with two matches to go.
Gujarat Titans register the ninth victory of the season to maintain the top position
Gujarat Titans have strengthened their position on the top with this another win and have become the only team to have 18 points in their bag. Gujarat is also the only team to have qualified for the IPL 2023 Playoffs.
Chennai Super Kings follow with 15 points on the second spot as they need one last win to make it into the playoffs. Mumbai Indians are third in the list with 14 points while Lucknow Super Giants occupy the fourth position with 13 points. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings follow with 12 points each while Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals occupy the last two spots, getting knocked out of the tournament.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)