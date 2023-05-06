IPL 2023: CSK Fans Celebrate as ‘Chinna Thala’ Visits Chepauk for ‘El Clasico’

Suresh Raina roots for Chennai Super Kings from the stands of Chepauk
photo: @chennaiipl/Instagram
Chennai Super Kings had a special guest rooting for them from the stands of Chepauk, for their match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. The former CSK player Suresh Raina, often referred to as Chinna Thala by the CSK fans, came to the stadium to show support for his former franchise for the IPL El Clasico.
Raina was seen dressed in white trousers and a classy red and blue shirt, which he paired with sunglasses and black leather shoes. The crowd in the stadium couldn’t stop cheering as they saw their Chinna Thala back in their home to support for their favourite team. Raina too expressed his fondness on social media. In one of his tweets, he highlighted the “special feeling” of watching MS Dhoni on the field as he posted a video from the stadium as the crowd roared when their idol walked in to bat.
Earlier on Saturday, Raina visited the Chepauk to relive the CSK memories he created with his former teammates. In a video posted on Instagram, Raina can be seen closely looking at the banners inside the Chepauk, which tell the tales of Chennai’s and its players’ success in the IPL. Raina can also be heard praising the franchise and his former teammates. He can be seen wearing CSK's shirt with Chinna Thala written over it.
After the match, an image surfaced on social media in which MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina can be seen walking and laughing with their arms hanging around each other. Fans can’t stop gushing over this heart-warming moment as they saw one of the most terrific duo of IPL on the field again.