Twitter Reacts as DC Reach Their First Ever IPL Final Beating SRH

Anshul Gupta

Delhi Capitals (DC) have reached their first-ever final in the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) history after beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 by 17 runs on Sunday, in Abu Dhabi. Batting first, the Capitals piled on 189 runs owing to the opening blitz by Marcus Stoinis and Shikhar Dhawan and some quick late runs by Shimron Hetymer. Even though Delhi had a great start with the ball taking 3 wickets in the powerplay, SRH batsmen didn’t go down that easily. Kane Williamson’s 67 (45) and Abdul Samad’s 33 (16) meant that SRH staged a fightback and did give DC bowlers a scare but Stoinis’ 3 wickets and Rabada’s closing spell ensured that DC won the game.