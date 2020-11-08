DC Masterclass Against SRH Sends Them to Final: 4 Top Performances

Delhi, who have qualified for their first ever IPL final, take on defending champions Mumbai Indians on November 10. The Quint Delhi Capitals’ players celebrate a 17-run win against SRH in Qualifier 2 | (Image: BCCI/IPL) IPL Delhi, who have qualified for their first ever IPL final, take on defending champions Mumbai Indians on November 10.

Australia’s Marcus Stoinis and India’s Shikhar Dhawan (78 off 50 deliveries) produced a couple of scintillating performances for Delhi Capitals who won by 17 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad to enter the final of IPL 2020. On a surface that was a perfect for batting, Stoinis and Dhawan smashed 86 in 8 overs, laying the platform for a big finish. Even though T Natarajan’s yorkers in the death overs did not allow the final flourish, Delhi managed to post a very healthy 189/3 with Shimron Hetmyer’s 22-ball-42.

But it was Stoinis’ day and even though Kane Williamson (67) and Abdul Samad (33) threatened take it away in difficult circumstances, the Australian all-rounder struck telling blows during Hyderabad’s chase. Kagiso Rabada then proceeded to clean up the lower order before they could cause much damage to Delhi. Delhi, who have qualified for their first ever IPL final, have waiting for them the defending champions Mumbai Indians, who are eyeing a fifth title, on November 10.

Shikhar Dhawan’s Commanding Knock It was important that Delhi’s senior opening batsman got going against Hyderabad and Dhawan did just that. The India opener took a liking to the bowling of Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder as he flicked, cut, drove and then brought out the powerful sweep, against the spinners, through midwicket during his blistering knock.

Shikhar Dhawan smashed a 50-ball-78 to set up the win for Delhi Capitals.

The southpaw who has been in good touch through the season scored freely through his stay and smashed six boundaries and two sixes during his 50-ball-78. Throughout his stay in the middle Dhawan ensured the run-rate did not dip – putting Delhi in the driver’s seat. Dhawan could probably have got himself a third century of the season but did not hang around to contest the LBW against Sandeep Sharma.

Marcus Stoinis Steps Up with Bat and Ball Delhi promoted the big hitting Australian up the order and he repaid the faith by absolutely rattling the opposition bowlers, with a bit of help from Jason Holder. The West Indies captain dropped him at short midwicket in the third over after which Stoinis landed the knockout blow by smashing him for three boundaries and a six off the next over. Stoinis, who deserved a half century, though was cleaned up by a beautiful leg break from Rashid Khan, but by then he had done the job for Ricky Ponting and an out-of-sorts Shreyas Iyer. The openers put on 86 together in 8.2 overs to set the platform for a big score.

Marcus Stoinis celebrates the wicket of Priyam Garg.

The big man wanted more of the action and produced an excellent first over with the ball in the powerplay. A couple of changes in pace saw him first go through Priyam Garg’s gates before Manish Pandey was caught at mid-on trying to clear the field, making the task all the tougher for SRH. Then as the Williamson and Samad partnership continued to blossom, Iyer turned to the hero of the day. On cue, Stoinis produced the big scalp of the Kiwi skipper to put the game beyond SRH.

Kane Williamson’s Half-century Goes in Vain The New Zealand skipper, as has come to be the norm with him, produced an array of exquisite shots to keep Hyderabad in the game. None of Rabada, Axar Patel or Stoinis could keep him quiet as smashed them all round the park, all the while keeping his side in the hunt.

Kane Williamson drives through the covers during his half century.

With the run-rate climbing steadily, Williamson had to go big with very little in terms of support after him. The masterclass last 45 deliveries and was peppered with four sixes and five boundaries as Williamson finished the IPL with consecutive half centuries.

Kagiso Rabada Continues to do His Thing The South African has led the Delhi Capitals’ bowling attack superbly through the course of IPL 2020. And once again played a very important role against SRH. An inch perfect yorker off the first delivery of his spell castled David Warner in the second over.

Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of David Warner.

A little later, with Abdul Samad and Rashid Khan threatening to take it away with a flurry of lusty hits, Rabada castled them both and also sent Shreevats Goswami packing for a second consecutive duck in the IPL. Rabada finished with figures of 4/29 and took back the Purple Cap from Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah.