‘Shocking Decision’: Twitter on Warner’s Inconclusive Dismissal

Netizens opined that the decision should have gone in batsman’s favour since it was given not out on-field. Anshul Gupta David Warner was given out after RCB reviewed the on-field decision. | (Photo: Twitter/Screenshot/Supersport) Sports Buzz Netizens opined that the decision should have gone in batsman’s favour since it was given not out on-field.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner was distraught after he was given out on inconclusive evidence as the ball went past his gloves and clothes at the same time, creating furore amongst the commentators and viewers.

The incident took place on the fourth ball of the last over of the powerplay of Sunrisers’ innings against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator.

The Mohammed Siraj delivery cut sharply in to Warner and went into the wicketkeeper AB de Villiers’ gloves. On the way, the ball looked to have touched something, either the glove or his trousers. But it was not clear. RCB team appealed but the umpire S Ravi didn’t give him out. After a conversation with his bowler and the wicket-keeper, Virat Kohli went for the review.

After referring it upstairs, the TV umpire Virender Sharma took ages to give the decision as the evidence he and the entire world got was inconclusive to arrive at any decision.

The ball, after passing Warner’s gloves, looked like it touched both the gloves and his clothes at the same time. However, the umpire, after going through many replays, went against the on-field decision as he thought that before hitting Warner’s pants, it took a little knick of the gloves.

Commentator Pommie Mbangwa immediately criticised the decision saying it should have been not out.

“Since the evidence was not conclusive and the on-field decision was not out, it should not have been given out,” Mbangwa said on air.