Third-Umpire Gives Warner Out, Decision Stokes Controversy

David Warner's dismissal on review during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stoked controversy.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner’s dismissal on review during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stoked controversy on Friday with some former cricketers, serving as commentators and experts on TV lashing out at the decision. A Mohammed Siraj delivery cut sharply in to Warner and went to the wicketkeeper AB de Villiers. On the way, the ball looked to have touched something, either the glove or his trousers. But it was not clear.

While the on-field umpire S Ravi gave it not out, third umpire Virender Sharma gave it out after looking at multiple replays. Umpiring norms suggest that the benefit of the doubt is to be given to the batsman. Commentator Pomie Mbangwa immediately criticised the decision saying it should have been not out.

“Since the evidence was not conclusive and the on-field decision was not out, it should not have been given out,” Mbangwa said on air.

However, soon after that he said that this was a decision that could have gone either way depending on what people think. Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris was more scathing saying, "Incredible decision from the third umpire. David Warner every reason to blow up. Original decision not out and never conclusive evidence to overturn," tweeted Styris. However, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who was commentating with Mbangwa, ended the controversy on TV saying the umpire's decision needs to be respected. Quite surprisingly, there was no dissection of the dismissal after that as happens with other dismissals.