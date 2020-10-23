Dhoni Hands Jersey to Pandya Brothers; Twitter Asks ‘Last Season?’

MS Dhoni gave the Pandya brothers – Hardik and Krunal – his jersey after CSK’s 10-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians.

MS Dhoni gave the Pandya brothers his jersey. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL/Altered by The Quint )

Mumbai Indians cruised to a big win over Chennai Super Kings and climbed to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) standings, on Friday, 23 October.

However, that wasn’t the only reason that left the Pandya brothers – Krunal and Hardik – smiling after the game.

After CSK slumped to their first 10-wicket loss in their 200th match of the league, captain MS Dhoni gave the brothers his number seven jersey.