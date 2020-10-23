Dhoni Hands Jersey to Pandya Brothers; Twitter Asks ‘Last Season?’

Mumbai Indians cruised to a big win over Chennai Super Kings and climbed to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) standings, on Friday, 23 October.
However, that wasn’t the only reason that left the Pandya brothers – Krunal and Hardik – smiling after the game.
After CSK slumped to their first 10-wicket loss in their 200th match of the league, captain MS Dhoni gave the brothers his number seven jersey.
Hardik also posted a photo with the former India captain, taken before the match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Dhoni’s gesture, however, left fans on Twitter wondering whether this is the former Indian cricketer’s last season in the league.
The 39-year-old – who announced his retirement from international cricket on 15 August – had also given Jos Buttler his jersey after CSK’s seven-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals in their previous game.
Published: undefined