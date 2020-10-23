CSK Handed First-Ever 10-Wicket Loss as Mumbai Cruise to Victory

With this win, MI climbed to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) standings due to a superior Net Run Rate. The Quint Chennai Super Kings lost to Mumbai Indians on Friday, 23 October. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL With this win, MI climbed to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) standings due to a superior Net Run Rate.

A struggling Chennai Super Kings slumped to their first-ever 10-wicket loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Mumbai Indians cruised to a big victory on Friday, 23 October. The defending champions – led by Kieron Pollard due to an injured Rohit Sharma – equalled Delhi Capitals and RCB on points with this win, but climbed to the top of the standings due to a superior Net Run Rate. On the other hand, CSK continue to languish at the bottom of the points table, and are all but out of running for a Playoffs berth.

Put in to bat, MS Dhoni’s CSK lost their first four wickets with just 3 runs on the board and eventually crawled to 114/9, courtesy Sam Curran’s 47-ball 52 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. In response, MI reached their target with 46 balls remaining as Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock stitched an unbeaten 116-run opening stand. Kishan reached the fifty-run mark off 23 deliveries and scored a 37-ball 68* which featured six boundaries and five maximums. De Kock faced the same number of deliveries, but scored 46* and hit five boundaries and two sixes.

Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock stitched an unbeaten 116-run opening stand.

CSK Lost 5 Wickets in Powerplay, For the First Time Ever

CSK made three changes for the game, with Ruturaj Gaikwad, N Jagadeesan and Imran Tahir coming in for Shane Watson, Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav, but their team performance had no change in fortunes. MI pacers Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah inflicted a top-order collapse early in the innings. The two picked up two wickets each in the first 17 deliveries of the game.

Boult finished with figures of 4 for 18 while Bumrah (2/25) and Rahul Chahar (2/22) picked up two wickets each.

Boult finished with figures of 4 for 18 while Bumrah (2/25) and Rahul Chahar (2/22) picked up two wickets each.

After Boult removed Gaikwad (0) in the first over, Bumrah picked up two wickets on successive balls – dismissing Ambati Rayudu (2) and Jagadeesan (golden duck). Boult took over and removed opener Faf du Plessis for 1 (off 7 balls), reducing CSK to 3/4. Dhoni and Jadeja added 18 runs together before Boult struck again, getting the latter caught out for 7, marking the first time ever that CSK have lost five wickets in the first six Powerplay overs.

Captain Dhoni (16-ball 16) became Rahul Chahar’s first victim of the day

Captain Dhoni (16-ball 16) became Rahul Chahar’s first victim of the day in his first over, edging the ball to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. CSK were 30/6 in 6.4 overs. Rahul returned an over later and dismissed his cousin Deepak Chahar for a duck. CSK were 43/7 in 8.5 overs. From there, Sam Curran somewhat stabilised the innings, stitching a 28-run stand with Shardul Thakur. He added another 43 runs with Imran Tahir (13* off 10 balls) – the IPL’s highest ninth-wicket partnership – to help Chennai cross the three-figure mark. The English all-rounder reached the fifty-run mark off 46 deliveries and his knock featured four boundaries and two sixes. Nathan Coulter-Nile removed Thakur for a 20-ball 11 while Curran was cleaned up by Boult on the final ball of the innings.