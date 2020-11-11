‘Best Team by a Distance’: Twitter Reacts To Mumbai’s 5th IPL Win

Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) by beating the Delhi Capitals in the final on Tuesday, in Dubai.
Bowling first, MI did half of the job in the first six overs by taking 3 wickets. Delhi Capitals staged a comeback on the back of a gritty partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, but Mumbai restricted them to 156/7.
Chasing 157, Mumbai had a rollicking start as they smashed 45 runs in just the first four overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma went on to score a half-century and Ishan Kishan finished with a 33* (19) and thereby MI won their 5th IPL title in space of just 8 years.
Netizens reacted to MI’s 5th IPL title saying that they were the best team in the whole tournament by miles. The users on Twitter applauded the consistency of Mumbai Indians saying that from No 1 to No 11, every player performed for them and just showed why they were head and shoulders above every team in this tournament.
The users also praised skipper Rohit Sharma as Mumbai has won all their titles under his captaincy and he stood up with the bat in the final when it mattered the most as he made 68 (51).
Cricketers Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, JP Duminy, Irfan Pathan - all commended Mumbai on winning their 5th IPL title.
Here are some of the reactions of fans and experts:
