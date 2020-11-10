Mumbai Crowned Champions: Top 5 Performances from the IPL Final

The Mumbai Indians were crowned champions of IPL 2020 as Rohit Sharma played a captain’s knock against Delhi Capitals in Dubai. Rohit scored 68 and led from the front as Mumbai won comprehensively by five wickets. Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya guided the side home. This is Mumbai Indians’ fifth IPL title and their captain Rohit Sharma has never lost a final. Incidentally, this is also the first time the IPL title has been defended since Chennai Super Kings did it in 2011 after winning their first title in 2010.

Among the factors that swung the game completely in favour of the Mumbai Indians was the fact that they came out on top in the powerplays in both the innings. Trent Boult and Jayant Yadav knocked back the top order before Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav played some majestic drives and pulls (Rohit, of course!) to leave the opposition bowlers all at sea. Delhi were 41/3 in their innings while Mumbai raced away to 61/1. In the melee, Marcus Stoinis had quite the tryst with first deliveries – out off the first ball of the final, a first in the IPL, before dismissing de Kock off the first delivery of his spell.

Trent Boult is Powerplay King Boult has been the star of the powerplay in IPL 2020 and finished the season with 16 wickets in the phase. Off the first delivery off the final, Boult knocked over Marcus Stoinis with a sharp one that took off from back off a length and took the edge through to de Kock and the Australian had to walk back for a golden duck, giving MI a fantastic start. Soon after he had Ajinkya Rahane (2) edging to de Kock down the legside for his 16th wicket of the powerplay in IPL 2020 – matching the record of Mitchell Johnson in 2013. Boult would go on to hurt Delhi further in his final over when a sharp change of pace caught out Shimron Hetmyer for 5. Since being traded by Delhi to Mumbai in the pre-season, Boult has picked 9 wickets in four games and 14 overs against his previous employers.

Jayant Yadav and Rohit Sharma celebrate the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan.

Jayant Yadav Gets His Man Brought into the team over Rahul Chahar specifically to deal with the left handers, especially an inform Shikhar Dhawan, Jayant Yadav responded brilliantly to his captain’s cool. Three deliveries into his spell he went through the gates of the dangerous Dhawan to leave Delhi three-down in the fourth over.

Shreyas Iyer-Rishabh Pant Rescue Delhi In a spot of bother at 22/3, Pant and Iyer dug in for Delhi and rescued the side with a 96-run partnership. The duo ran plenty of quick singles and twos with Iyer pushing the more explosive Pant as they both played themselves in before taking on the bowlers.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant during their 96-run partnership in the final.

Pant peppered the leg-side boundaries with his favourite shots during his 38-ball 56 and kept the Mumbai bowlers under pressure. At the other end, Iyer, who had been out of sorts in the last few games, continued to improve on what was also his most prolific season. Powerful pick up shots over midwicket and sublime placement through the off side helped him notch up yet another half century. Iyer, who finished unbeaten on 65 off 50 deliveries, finished the season with 519 runs. Iyer’s partnership with Pant is the highest they’ve had all season.

Rohit Sharma Saved the Best for the Last Out of touch through the tournament, Rohit Sharma came up trumps for his side on the big day. He made a statement of intent when he brought out the trademark pull very early in the innings. After de Kock’s wicket Rohit continued to chip away with Suryakumar Yadav, who sacrificed himself for the captain in a moment of miscommunication. As is the norm with Rohit, the longer he batted the more fluent and dangerous he became and none of Pravin Dubey, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada or Anrich Nortje were able to tie him down. It needed an outstanding effort in the field from the substitute fielder Lalit Yadav to end his stay in the middle for 68.

Ishan Kishan powers it through the off side during his knock in the IPL final.