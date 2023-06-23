Netizens Happy With Ajinkya Rahane's Re-Appointment as India's Test Vice-Captain

On Friday, 23 June, the All India Men's Selection Committee announced the Indian Test and ODI squad for their upcoming series West Indies, scheduled for July. The red-ball squad will be led by skipper Rohit Sharma, whilst in what comes as a major subplot, Ajinkya Rahane has been re-appointed for his second stint as the vice-captain of the Test side.

Rahane was previously dropped from the Test team, and did not feature in international cricket for more than a year. But his stint with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 marked a ferocious comeback.