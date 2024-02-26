‘Oye, Hero Nahi Banne Ka’: Rohit Warns Sarfaraz for Fielding Without Helmet

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma gained attention once again when he was caught on camera reminding his young teammate Sarfaraz Khan to wear a helmet while fielding at silly point on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England, in Ranchi, on Sunday.

Sarfaraz, who was fielding in the deep, was called by Rohit to change his position from long-on to silly mid-off, and while the youngster responded to his captain's call, he took the position without safety gear.