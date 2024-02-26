Ind vs Eng, 4th Test: India Seal 5 Wicket Win, Take Unassailable 3-1 Series Lead

It looked like it would get close in the end but Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jural held on to get India past the finish line on Day 4 of the Ranchi Test, as the hosts closed a 5 wicket victory over England to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five match series against England.
The hosts were in control of the proceedings when play resumed on Day 4 with the score at 40/0, needing another 152 to close out the victory, but a flurry of wickets meant India were reduced to 120/5 with Jurel joining Gill at the crease. The young pair though collaborated to add 72 to get India to victory. Gill remained unbeaten on 52 and Jurel on 39.
Day 4 - India Started The Day Needing 152 Runs To Win
Chasing a target of 192 runs, India reached 40/0 in eight overs at stumps on day three and registered their victory in the second session of the 4th day with Dhruv Jurel hitting the winning runs.
While the chase seemed easy, India faced some hiccups after openers Rohit Sharma (55 off 81) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (37 off 44 balls) provided a solid foundation with their 84-run partnership.
Yashasvi fell to a Joe Root delivery, slicing the ball to backward point where Anderson took a remarkable diving catch. India then lost their captain as Tom Hartley deceived Rohit with a turning delivery, and Foakes swiftly removed the bails as the opener lunged forward.
Rajat Patidar was the next to depart, dismissed for a duck by Shoaib Bashir. At lunch, India stood at 118/3. After the break, Bashir continued his impressive performance by removing Jadeja at 4 and Sarfaraz Khan (0) on consecutive deliveries.
An unbeaten strong partnership of 72 runs between Shubman Gill (52 off 124 balls) and wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel (39 off 77 balls) played a pivotal role in guiding the home team to victory and securing the series win.
Day 3 - Jurel's Rescue Act, Ashwin's Fifer
Despite England having a 46-run lead in the first innings, R Ashwin's excellent performance with the new ball led to his 35th five-wicket haul in Tests, finishing with impressive figures of 5-51. Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav also contributed with 4 wickets for 22 runs, and Ravindra Jadeja claimed one wicket.
In the Sunday morning session, Jurel played a crucial role for his team, rescuing them from a challenging situation. Although he fell short of a maiden Test century by 10 runs, Jurel's innings, featuring six fours and four sixes, helped India surpass 300 and reduce the deficit to just 46.
Ben Duckett kicked off England's second innings, but Ashwin quickly dismissed both Duckett and Ollie Pope in consecutive balls during the fifth over. Duckett was caught at forward short leg, while Pope was trapped LBW as the ball straightened and struck his back pad right in front of the leg stump.
With these dismissals, Ashwin claimed his 350th and 351st Test wickets, surpassing Anil Kumble to become India's leading Test wicket-taker on home turf.
Ashwin secured his third wicket in the 17th over when he trapped Joe Root LBW for 11.
Kuldeep's Four-fer
Crawley reached his 13th fifty in Tests. However, Kuldeep removed him for 61 off 90 balls. Then, skipper Ben Stokes survived an LBW call on umpire's decision review off Jadeja but was bowled by a Kuldeep delivery just before tea.
After tea, England suffered a collapse, losing five wickets for 25 runs in 21 overs. Jonny Bairstow was dismissed by Jadeja on the first ball of the session. Kuldeep then had Tom Hartley caught at mid-on, followed by trapping Ollie Robinson LBW. Ben Foakes was the next to go, falling victim to an Ashwin carrom ball. Ashwin completed his five-wicket haul when he sent Anderson packing.
Day 2 - England Held The Edge
Earlier, in England’s first innings, the Englishmen held the edge as they rode on Joe Root’s scintillating knock of 122 runs off 272 balls to amass 353 runs.
On the second day, England resumed at 302/7 with Root at 106 and Ollie Robinson at 31. Robinson went on to score his maiden half century (58) before Ravindra Jadeja took control and wrapped up the innings. Jadeja claimed the last three wickets for just six runs in 17 balls, leading to England being bowled out for 353.
Jadeja ended the innings with figures of 4/67.
At the end of the second day's play, wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav were standing strong at the crease, building a partnership of 42 runs. Shoaib Bashir played a crucial role by taking four wickets among India's top five batters earlier in the day. Earlier, Jaiswal once again made his wicket count as he top-scored for the team with his 73. At stumps, India were 219/7.
Day 1 - Root's Ton, Akash's Dream Debut
Joe Root scored his 31st Test century, rescuing England from a difficult situation and putting them in a strong position by the end of the first day in Ranchi.
Choosing to bat on a pitch favoring bowlers, England faced early difficulties, finding themselves at 112/5 in the first session. However, Root orchestrated crucial partnerships with the lower order, notably a 113-run collaboration for the sixth wicket with Ben Foakes (47), leading England to a resilient comeback.
Debutant Akash Deep played a pivotal role, making a significant impact with figures of 3/83, including three top-order wickets.
By stumps, England had piled up 307 runs at a loss of 7 wickets, establishing a promising position in the match.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)