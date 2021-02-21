‘Feeling is Surreal’: Suryakumar Yadav After Getting India Call

Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday tweeted a picture of himself at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai a day after he was selected in the 19-man squad for India's upcoming five-match T20I series against England.

"The feeling is surreal," said Yadav in the tweet with an Indian flag emojee. Yadav's Mumbai Indians teammate, Ishan Kishan, who hammered a record-setting 94-ball 173 (19x6s, 11x4s) in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh in Indore on Saturday, also got a call up for the England series, along with Rajasthan Royals spin-bowling all-rounder Rahul Tewatia.