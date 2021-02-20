Suryakumar, Ishan, Tewatia in Indian Squad for England T20I Series

Rajasthan Royals’ match-winner Rahul Tewatia and Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have earned maiden India call-ups as they have been being picked in India’s T20 squad for the upcoming home series against England.

KKR’s Varun Chakrvarthy who was selected for the Australia series after a successful IPL, but could not play due to an injury, has also been picked for the England series that gets underway on 12 March.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also making a comeback after picking up an injury that ruled him out of the second half of the 2020 IPL in the UAE.

Missing out on the 19-man squad are Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson and Mayank Agarwal.

Jasprit Bumrah is rested.

The five match series will be played entirely at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad.