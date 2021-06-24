Indian Fan’s Reaction to Rahane’s Wicket in WTC Final Goes Viral

Indians fans have gone through a mixed bag of emotions during the course of the WTC Final between India and New Zealand. An amusing video broadcast live on the final day showing the stark contrast in the expressions of a bunch of passionate Indian fans has gone viral on social media.



Once Virat Kohli and Chesteshwar Pujara departed to Kyle Jamieson, all hopes were pinned on Ajinkya Rahane to steady India’s ship. His stay, however, was short-lived after the batsman tickled one of Trent Boult’s deliveries to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.